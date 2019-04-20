Women’s Empowerment Main Stage Schedule

SUBJECT TO CHANGE
10:30a Doors Open
10:50a Welcome
11:00a National Negro Anthem
Led by the Bennett College Choir Ambassador Ensemble
11:10a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Panel
Taking Charge of Your Health
Featuring: Guilla N. Cooper, Joyce Echols, Tarsha Fletcher, Sharon Goodson, Linda King,
Cedilett Murillo and Cheryl Parquet
11:45a Proclamation by Governor Roy Cooper
11:50a Performance by Maranda Curtis
12:05p Performance by Jekalyn Carr
12:30p GLORIA MAYFIELD BANKS
1:00p Performance by Kirk Franklin
2:00p JENIFER LEWIS
2:40p New Artist Showcase
3:15p Step Show – Unity Step
3:30p Sorority Panel
The Purpose of Sisterhood
Featuring: Phyllis Coley, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, Andrea M. Fleming, Beverly E. Smith and
Dr. Irish Spencer
4:05p Greek Stroll – Open to all attendees who are Greek
4:15p CONVERSATION WITH PATTI LABELLE
4:40p Listen to Black Women Panel Discussion
A Sister-Circle Style Discussion on Issues Affecting Black Women
Featuring: Cynthia Bailey, Erin Byrd, Erica Campbell, April Parker Jones, Keyaira Kelly, Shamika Sanders
and Maticia Sims
5:15p Performance by Jacquees
5:45p Performance by Avant
6:15p Performance by Patti LaBelle