Women’s Empowerment Main Stage Schedule

SUBJECT TO CHANGE

10:30a Doors Open

10:50a Welcome

11:00a National Negro Anthem

Led by the Bennett College Choir Ambassador Ensemble

11:10a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Panel

Taking Charge of Your Health

Featuring: Guilla N. Cooper, Joyce Echols, Tarsha Fletcher, Sharon Goodson, Linda King,

Cedilett Murillo and Cheryl Parquet

11:45a Proclamation by Governor Roy Cooper

11:50a Performance by Maranda Curtis

12:05p Performance by Jekalyn Carr

12:30p GLORIA MAYFIELD BANKS

1:00p Performance by Kirk Franklin

2:00p JENIFER LEWIS

2:40p New Artist Showcase

3:15p Step Show – Unity Step

3:30p Sorority Panel

The Purpose of Sisterhood

Featuring: Phyllis Coley, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, Andrea M. Fleming, Beverly E. Smith and

Dr. Irish Spencer

4:05p Greek Stroll – Open to all attendees who are Greek

4:15p CONVERSATION WITH PATTI LABELLE

4:40p Listen to Black Women Panel Discussion

A Sister-Circle Style Discussion on Issues Affecting Black Women

Featuring: Cynthia Bailey, Erin Byrd, Erica Campbell, April Parker Jones, Keyaira Kelly, Shamika Sanders

and Maticia Sims

5:15p Performance by Jacquees

5:45p Performance by Avant

6:15p Performance by Patti LaBelle

