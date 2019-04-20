Black Women’s Round Table

Join The State of the NC Black Woman with NCBWR (NC Black Women’s Roundtable) Preserving our Legacy and Building Power in our Communities:

Dr. Eveangel H. Savage, Ph.D

Dr. Eveangel H. Savage, Ph.D. is an adjunct professor, researcher, practitioner and group process trainer by profession, teaching in the areas of counseling, social work, human services, criminal justice, and education. In addition to her educational career, she is an international community program consultant, advocate, best selling author, and keynote speaker. Her work centers on deep and intentional organizing, and program development that removes barriers to sustainable programming for individuals, communities, and organizations to thrive.

She prides herself on more than 20 years of social justice advocacy across human service intersections as a messenger of hope speaking POWER to TRUTH. She is the Founder of CasebyCase Research Foundation, Audacity Group Social Enterprise LLC consultancy firm, and Hindsight 2020 Magazine. Recently named Operations Director for NCBWR, Dr. Savage continues to fight the plight of Black women around the globe with issue-based conversation against child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, and systemic violence.

Fiaunna Shivers

Fiaunna Shivers is the State Director of Voter Engagement for CivicEast, a program of NCLCVF (NC League of Conservation Voters Foundation.) She is also the Co-Partner of GreenLeaf Canvassing and Co-Founder of Sankofa Tree.

Her educational degrees range from a BS in Animal Science from the Pre-vet program at NCSU to Global Business Management with accolades and certifications ranging from Entrepreneurship to Leadership.

As an entrepreneur, she maintains several small businesses and a non-profit. As an activist and organizer, Fiaunna stands her position as a soldier, fighting battles against the disenfranchisement of people-of-color. Fiaunna wants to use her life to make not just a difference but an impact.

Melanie Campbell

Melanie Campbell is the president/CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Black Women’s Roundtable. Named one of Essence Magazine’s 100 Woke Women, Campbell is recognized as one of the hardest working leaders in today’s Civil Rights/Women’s Rights and Social Justice Movements.

She is a veteran at leading highly successful multi-million dollar civic engagement and issue-based organizing campaigns. Campbell brings together Black women nationally and critical states to build power for black women and girls, families and communities. Under her leadership, the BWR releases an annual report on the status of Black women and hosts the annual Women of Power National Summit in Washington, DC to bring Black women and girls policy priorities to Capitol Hill.

Campbell has a B.A. in Business Administration from Clark Atlanta University, a certificate in non-profit executive management, Georgetown University. She is a member of the Inaugural Class of Progressive Women’s Voices, Women’s Media Center and resident fellow alumni, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Institute of Politics, Harvard University.

The Mims Florida native is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s National Social Action Commission, Northern Virginia, and Greater Washington Urban Leagues, National Council of Negro Women, NAACP, National Association of Female Executives and many other civic and community-based organizations.

Shemekka Ebony Coleman

Shemekka Ebony Coleman, MS in Counseling Studies, is an activist for community, women, and children’s rights who remains committed to creating healthy positive change in social ecosystems. Her experience as a community engager affords her a platform to build a secure place for economic empowerment and equity for underrepresented populations.

For 20 years, she has specialized in advocacy for victims and their transformation, raising awareness for survivors of victimization, health and wellness inequity, and food insecurity.

She serves as City Delegate Coordinator for Black women identified as community champions serving across North Carolina with NCBWR and consults several NC community non-profit organizations towards best practices in community engagement. You will find her continuing to share hope and inspiration through her missions work with #IAmBrilliant Community Engagement

Tanya Wallace-Gobern

Tanya Wallace-Gobern became the Executive Director of the National Black Worker Center Project in June 2016. She brings over 20 years of experience in labor and community organizing. Tanya began her career immediately following college graduation when she joined the Organizing Institute of the AFL-CIO.

Soon after, her desire to organize Black workers led her to work for the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union (ACTWU — a predecessor union of Unite HERE) and to move to the Southeast to help on their unionization campaign in that region. Later, she created the AFL-CIO’s Historical Black College Recruitment program to increase the number of Blacks among union leadership and staff. For the past 10 years, Tanya has been working for the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions including running their field operation.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: