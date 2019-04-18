Black Man Shot And Killed By White Neighbor Feared For His Life After One Interaction

A man shot and killed inside a Maryland apartment building Monday reportedly feared for his safety after being confronted by his neighbor.

According to 11 News, the victim filed a peace order after being afraid and feeling threatened.

11 News reportedly obtained a recorded copy of the civil court hearing. Tyrique Hudson, 22, told the judge he first interacted with James Verombeck, 53, on Feb 16. The initial reaction lasted 20 to 30 seconds at the Colonial Square Apartments.

After the encounter, Hudson filed a petition for a peace order. During a hearing he reportedly told Judge Devy Patterson Russell, Verombeck confronted him saying, “You knew this day was coming and you know what you did.”

According to reports, Hudson was afraid and had no idea what Verombeck was talking about. Verombeck reportedly told the judge, “I found out he was videotaping me in my apartment. He had a hidden camera in my apartment.”

Via 11 News:

Russell asked, “How do you know he’s videotaping you?”

Verombeck replied, “I see things he reacted to. The only way you can get a reaction is if he is watching.”

The judge asked “You’ve never seen this video camera?” Verombeck replied “No.”

Hudson denied the allegation, saying “The idea that I’m recording, and I just moved here, and I’ve never met him a day in my life doesn’t seem right.”

Under Maryland law:

A peace order is a form of legal protection for anyone experiencing problems with an individual.

You can get one for an act that causes serious bodily harm or an act that places you in fear of serious imminent bodily harm.

But there is a burden of proof. The person seeking a peace order must provide court with reasonable grounds a prohibitive act was committed and a similar prohibitive act is likely to occur in the future.

Russell denied the peace order and about two months later Hudson was shot and killed inside the apartment building.

Verombeck has been charged with first-degree murder. Bail has reportedly been denied and he is reportedly on suicide watch.

