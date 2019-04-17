Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After Notre Dame Fire

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16) after social media posts urging the public not to forget the plight of the small houses of worship as the eyes of the world were on the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

“As we hold Paris in our hearts today, let’s also sent some love to our neighbors in Louisiana,” a Tuesday tweet from Hillary Clinton read.

Many others, sent a similar message, stating that the Notre Dame restoration will be well funded and urging support for the Louisiana churches.

“It’s a blessing, truly a blessing,” the Rev. Freddie Jack, president of the Seventh District Missionary Baptist Association, told NOLA.com in an interview. All three churches are members of the association.

Suspect Holden Matthews, 21, is in custody in connection with the Louisiana fires and faces charges that include hate crimes. The fires happened in and around Opelousas beginning in late March. Matthews was arrested a week ago.

The campaign hit $500,000 Tuesday evening, with contributions ranging from $5 to thousands of dollars.

“It’s all working out for the greater good,” Jack said, when asked about the connection being made to the Notre Dame fire.

The money raised will be distributed equally among the three century-old churches: St. Mary Baptist Church, which burned on March 26 in Port Barre, and Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, which burned over the following 10 days.

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17. Source: 1 of 20 2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 2 of 20 3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. Source: 3 of 20 4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting. Source: 4 of 20 5. A Charleston County sheriff’s deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 5 of 20 6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 6 of 20 7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 7 of 20 8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source: 8 of 20 9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others. Source: 9 of 20 10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney. Source: 10 of 20 11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church. Source: 11 of 20 12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 12 of 20 13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source: 13 of 20 14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source: 14 of 20 15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source: 15 of 20 16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel’s first service since the Charleston shooting. Source: 16 of 20 17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel. Source: 17 of 20 18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting. Source: 18 of 20 19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church’s first service since the shooting on June 17. Source: 19 of 20 20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church. Source: 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After Notre Dame Fire was originally published on blackamericaweb.com