So Y’all Good?: Brandy And Monica Are Going On Tour Together

No, hell has not frozen over, but it seems a miracle has happened — or better yet, maturity.

Singers Brandy and Monica are going on tour together, along with a list of other popular Black female performers, as part of Live Nation Urban’s new “Femme It Forward” concert series. According to Variety, the series will be full of all-female live performances, panels, comedy shows and more, and a portion of proceeds are going to be given to organizations who focus on the advancement of women. Stars featured, aside from Brandy and Monica, include Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Jill Scott, City Girls, Ashanti, Mya, Keri Hilson, Faith Evans, Jorja Smith, Amerie and more. So far, confirmed shows are going from April through October, but more will likely be added.

As for the two women mentioned, they will be performing together on July 19, July 20 and October 17 in Los Angeles, Concord, Calif. and Dallas. They are the headliners for concerts featuring Mya, Keri Hilson, Lil Mo, Amerie and Ashanti. It’s about to be the late ’90s and early ’00s all over again.

But hopefully that won’t include the drama that came with that time for Brandy and Monica. Both women have had their issues in the past, including getting in an actual physical altercation back in ’98. They were able to overcome them for a time, citing their children as reasons to bury the hatchet.

However, that mea culpa fell apart after talks about doing some shows, promoting their second collaborative effort, the single “It All Belongs To Me,” didn’t come to fruition.

“I just honestly think Monica and I are in a different place with our music,” Brandy said in 2012 about why touring together had fallen through. “And my vibe is a little different this time around so I don’t know. I definitely feel like the fans would want a tour from us, but I don’t know, I just feel like I’m being pulled in a different direction. I’m definitely still open to it, but right now I’m looking in a different way right now for me.”

From there, it seemed the two had a one-sided beef, with Brandy throwing all sorts of jabs at Monica, dating back to 2016 when everyone was doing the #SoGoneChallenge and the years that followed. There were odd snapchat videos, social media comments, petty attempts to prove who was closer to Whitney Houston, and changing the lyrics to “The Boy Is Mine” to “The Song Is Mine.” However, Monica tried to stay above the drama, calling Brandy an “amazing person” while performing last summer.

“I want to thank my sisters in music, they started the same time I did,” she said. “How many of y’all love and adore the late, great Aaliyah? She was special. One in a million for sure. And I want y’all to make some noise for the woman — this is the only Grammy I ever won in my whole life. Only time they called a Black girl from the country to the big stage was with this amazing person, Ms. Brandy Norwood. See the thing is, if we lift each other up, we can do a whole lot,” she said. “This is in honor of everyone lifting each other up. I’m going to do this song for my sisters tonight, for the one that’s absent and the one that’s still traveling around the world doing her thing.”

And just earlier this year, Brandy seemed to have changed her tune, sharing a post of herself and Monica in “The Boy Is Mine” video with a positive caption during Black History Month:

So it looks like the time has come for them to get over their issues and make music — and money! Monica is certainly excited about the chance to do a few shows on the same bill as her old friend. In an Instagram Story, she reposted a story from Necole Kane that said “It’s about time!!!” in reference to the tour news. Monica responded, “Yasss!”

