Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Talks Being On Reality TV + New Season Insiders

| 04.16.19
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Cadiace Dillard Basset stopped by The Quick Silva to get everyone ready for their newest season. Season 4 kicks off on Bravo on May 5th at 9:00 pm. If you’ve seen the trailer for this season then you know that things get wild. Candiace is a Howard alum and a second season returner for The real housewives of Potomac.  She dished on what we can expect this season, what it’s really like being on reality TV, and she gave us an insider of why exactly was seen holding that knife in the trailer…

If you want to hear the full interview, listen to the interview above.

