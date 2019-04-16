CLOSE
HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

If you were looking to see how Issa Rae‘s Issa Dee managed to glow up after the events of Season 3 of HBO’s hit series Insecure, you’re going to have to wait a year.

According to HBO programming president Casey Bloys and chief Bob Greenblatt, both Insecure and Westworld aren’t returning to HBO this year but instead in 2020. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the list of 2020 shows on the HBO docket include Curb Your EnthusiasmBarryWestworld, The New Pope and … Insecure.

Last week, Issa confirmed herself that she hadn’t begun writing Season 4 of Insecure. “I haven’t even started writing four,” she told The Guardian. “But we needed a break, after going back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all. So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

Here’s a full list of HBO’s coming soon schedule, projects with production commitments at the preliminary outlet.

DRAMAS

Euphoria (June 16)

Succession (2019)

Watchmen (2019)

His Dark Materials (2019)

The Deuce (final season in 2019)

The New Pope (2020)

Westworld (2020)

My Brilliant Friend (2020)

LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies (June 9)

Years and Years (2019)

Summer of 2014 (2019)

The Outsider (2020)

I Know This Much Is True (2020)

The Undoing (2020)

COMEDY SERIES

Los Espookys (June)

The Righteous Gemstones (2019)

Ballers (2019)

Divorce (2019)

Room 104 (2019)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (2019)

Mrs. Fletcher (2019)

Silicon Valley (2019)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2020)

Insecure (2020)

Run (2020)

Barry (2020)

High Maintenance (2020)

MINISERIES

Catherine the Great (2019)

The Plot Against America (2020)

FILMS

Share (2019)

DOCUSERIES

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (2020)

TBD

Perry Mason (TBD)

The Nevers (TBD)

Gorilla and the Bird (TBD)

Mare of Easttown (TBD)

Contraband (formerly known as Demimonde) (TBD)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (TBD)

Lovecraft Country (TBD)

PILOTS

Untitled Game of Thrones prequel

Avenue 5

HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

