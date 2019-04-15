MODEL MONDAY: Bianca Golden Wants Everyone To Get A Top Education

Name: Bianca Golden

There is a brief video of Bianca Golden on the internet on a news site called HBCU Buzz.

In it she stands in the center of her classroom and interrupts every stereotype present when somebody thinks of a former reality show contestant. In an oversized sweater, relaxed bun, and cigarette style pants the young teacher’s beauty is notable but what stands out in her presentation is authenticity and the four-letter word missing from too many classrooms- love.

A Lincoln University graduate, whose stint on America’s Next Top Model thrust her into the spotlight, Golden is using the public’s continued interest in her pretty face and colorful personality to create meaningful change for her students.

She’s also doing so for the over sixty thousand people learning from her on Instagram account daily.

In person she speaks to students with care and attention, online she speaks to her supporters with honesty and humility.

She emphasizes the importance of HBCUs online with cool shots of her hanging around the classroom.

At school she is always on the job of making sure her students feel represented in their reading material.

She serves as a literacy advocate online and off donating her time and resources to making sure that children and adults alike are continually encouraged to expand their world view through reading.

“I’m always looking for book donations. My students love to read what they call ‘books about people like them’,” she said in an exclusive statement to HelloBeautiful.

In addition to glamour shots of her in major publications Golden posts pictures of the books she’s reading including traditional classics like Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mocking Bird and modern classics like Angie Thomas’ best-selling young adult novel The Hate U Give.

She also highlights the softer side of Black kids that is often left out of media representations their smiles show their affection and trust for her.

She engages in community service and amplifies positive stories that might not fit the mold for viral content, using her time on the runway as a tool to reach her goals of helping others.

Once chided for her bad attitude during primetime she is vulnerable about her personal growth and determined to as she shared in one post spend the rest of her life “making people feel less broken.”

That’s behavior we should all be modeling.

To support Bianca Golden’s literacy efforts with book donations she requests that you contact her via Instagram or email her at Bgoldenent@Gmail.com.

