CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z’s B-Sides Show is First Concert Set for New & Improved Webster Hall

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Jay-Z will helm the opening night of the new and improved Webster Hall later this month.

The iconic New York City venue shuttered in 2017 following a sale to AEG Presents and Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment.

Now, after a comprehensive renovation, Jay-Z will inaugurate the venue with a “B-Sides” set, featuring older songs and deep cuts. I’ll be Hov’s first time performing at Webster Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19th, at 11 Am with an AmEx presale starting Thursday, April 18th, at 10 AM. The show is set for April 26th

This is great news as Jay’s only other upcoming show at the moment was Woodstock 50.

Jay-Z’s B-Sides Show is First Concert Set for New & Improved Webster Hall was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae: Marsai Martin Outshined Me In Karaoke…
 53 mins ago
04.15.19
Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love Is Going…
 55 mins ago
04.15.19
Fundraiser For Kaffeinate Owner Who Lost Life In…
 55 mins ago
04.15.19
Jay-Z’s B-Sides Show is First Concert Set for…
 3 hours ago
04.15.19
15 items
Trump’s Treasury Secretary Tried It, But Auntie Maxine…
 24 hours ago
04.14.19
13 items
PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle…
 1 day ago
04.14.19
20 items
Beyoncé’s Netflix Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Revisits Beychella, Black Twitter…
 2 days ago
04.13.19
15 items
Rock On! Lenny Kravitz Stays Posting Thirst Traps…
 2 days ago
04.13.19
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
Wendy Williams Allegedly Had Divorce Papers Served In…
 3 days ago
04.12.19
Barack Obama Writes A Letter For Nipsey Hussle’s…
 3 days ago
04.12.19
Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With…
 3 days ago
04.12.19
Mariah Carey To Receive The Icon Award At…
 3 days ago
04.12.19
Calibrated Coitus: This “Sperm Extractor” Device Has Twitter…
 3 days ago
04.12.19
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London after car accident
“Our Engine Is Burning, But We’re Not Destroyed”,…
 4 days ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close