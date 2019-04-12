TJMS
HomeTJMS

4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing Improvement

0 reads
Leave a comment

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his family says he is showing improvement.

The boy had been on life support at Children’s Hospital in Oakland but was recently moved out of the ICU, his family told local news Thursday.

“He got taken out of the ICU, breathing on his own, he’s doing something different every day,” said his mother Brijanna Price. “He’s taking gauze out, he’s rolling his eyes at nurses for moving his TV, he’s rolling around in his chair. I mean, he’s doing wonderful.”

Navaun got a hold of his mother’s boyfriend’s gun last month. Price’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Terrence Wilson, was reportedly charged with one count of child abuse and one count of possession of a fire arm by a felon, as well as one count of first degree criminal firearm storage.

“I don’t plan on talking to nobody that’s associated with that house,” Price said. “I’m focused on my son.”

Navaun is currently in physical therapy and his grandfather said he’s getting stronger every day.

“Now we just have to find out what functions he has, what he won’t have, what will be effected, what won’t be affected,” said Ramon Price. “That part’s not important, the important thing is that he’s going to live.”

The family won’t find out for at least a couple of weeks if there’s any permanent damage and there’s no time line to bring him home just yet.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing Improvement was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
Wendy Williams Allegedly Had Divorce Papers Served In…
 5 hours ago
04.12.19
Barack Obama Writes A Letter For Nipsey Hussle’s…
 9 hours ago
04.12.19
Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With…
 9 hours ago
04.12.19
Mariah Carey To Receive The Icon Award At…
 9 hours ago
04.12.19
Calibrated Coitus: This “Sperm Extractor” Device Has Twitter…
 9 hours ago
04.12.19
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London after car accident
“Our Engine Is Burning, But We’re Not Destroyed”,…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Hubby Who…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Hands Holding Money
Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Hal Williams and Curtis Baldwin
Jackee Harry Reveals That Eartha Kitt Once Slapped…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Ugh: 8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 1 day ago
04.11.19
‘Empire’ Recap: The Cookie Lyon Plot Twist We…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Ella Mai Vs. Jacquees: The London Star Claps…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Raleigh-Durham Top 10 Best U.S. Cities To Live…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close