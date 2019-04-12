CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO]

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle

Moments after the funeral for Nipsey Hussle concluded, Lauren London posted some new ink online, showing her love for her king.

“Real Love Never Dies, When you see me, you will always see him,” she captioned the photo, a portrait of the late rapper with “God Will Rise” on the inside of her wrist.

A text she shared with Hussle was included in the program for the ceremony, her doting words another reminder of how strong the two loved one another.

At the service, she read the text while also closing her remarks with one of Hussle’s signature lines.

London was one of dozens that spoke passionately about Hussle, including Snoop Dogg, YG, Nipsey’s mother Angelique Smith, his brother Samiel, sister Samantha, Karen Civil and more. Included was a letter written by Barack Obama in honor of the late community activist and rapper. Others such as Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z wrote touching tributes as well.

“You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring,” Hov said. “His charisma and way with words was powerful. But his integrity as a person, made me even more enthused,” Lamar added.

Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

