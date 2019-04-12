CLOSE
Barack Obama Writes A Letter For Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration

Obama Frowning

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty

April 11th, 2019 celebrated the life of Nipsey Hussle at the Staple Center in Los Angeles. Karen Civil, a good friend of Nipsey reads a letter sent in from the 44th President Barack Obama.

The letter reads that, Barack didn’t know Nipsey personally but knew of his music through his daughters. He highlights how he learned about all of his efforts in the community. He also sent his condolences to Lauren London and their children.

Karen Civil, much like Marsha Ambrosius struggled to fight tears for their friend , Ermias Joseph Asghedom.

