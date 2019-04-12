CLOSE
Mariah Carey To Receive The Icon Award At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards!!!

Mariah Carey will be a special honoree at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, as she is set to receive the Icon Award.

According to Billboard, aside from receiving the prestigious award, Mariah is also scheduled to hit the stage and perform a medley of her hit singles.

