CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Jussie Smollett Mocked For Laughing After Charges Were Dropped

Is he supposed to never make happy facial expressions again?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jussie Smollett had all charges dropped against him and there wasn’t even a trial. Nonetheless, some apparently seem to believe that he should never laugh or use happy facial expressions again. The Daily Mail had a headline that read, “Jussie Smollett laughs on Hawaii beach after having charges dropped.”

See Also: Complete Timeline Of Jussie Smollett Investigation

The Daily Mail’s article reads “Jussie Smollett was all smiles during a day at the beach in Hawaii” and “The 36-year-old Empire actor was pictured laughing as he ate, talked to his sisters and unloaded a car with children’s bags and towels for a fun-filled day out.”

The outlet also pointed out, “The actor was last seen flying in to Los Angeles within days of having 16 felony counts of lying to the police dropped.””

Smollett was at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park in Kailua on the Big Island with his family. What exactly does The Daily Mail think he should do? Cover his face with a veil and never show happiness again even though he wasn’t found guilty of a crime?

The outlet also attacked Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx for the 16 felony charges against the actor being dropped, writing, “The police union in Chicago has passed a vote of no confidence in her and even attorneys who used to work for her and calling for her to be investigated. Among them is Saani Mohammed who filed a petition asking for the investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx’s actions.”

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Smollett has always maintained his innocence and even if he was guilty, which has not been proven, it’s a class 4 felony, the least serious category, which covers things like falsely pulling a fire alarm in school. From the beginning, the Chicago Police Department dropped the ball with their handling of the case. Originally, a police spokesperson said there was no footage of the assailants. Then, hours later, there were two “persons of interest” on video. They also claimed the “Empire” actor “refused” to give the cops his phone, but he did give his phone records. Then the FBI reportedly said the Chicago police “overstated” their Smollett case. There is also how the police blindly believed the Nigerian-American brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, with what appears to be no corroborating evidence.

As for the attacks on Foxx, she said last weekend, “I think we have to ask ourselves, what is this really about? As someone who has lived in this city — who came up from the projects of this city to serve as the first African-American woman in this role — it is disheartening to me, and to the women and men who I represent… that when we get in these positions, goal posts change.”

Sounds like Kim Foxx did her job. The Chicago Police Department — and media outlets — should focus on the white cops who killed unarmed Black men and are walking around laughing with their family.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police

Senate Policy Luncheons

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

It's official. Sen. Kamala Harris just announced a few hours ago that she will run for president in 2020. She told "Good Morning America, "I love my country. I love my country. This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are." See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She also added, being that today is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day, "The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we've not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him." See below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1087331057198817280 While many people are excited about Harris' ran there has been some questions about her rough history as it relates to criminal justice. As Attorney General of California she was a huge advocate  of truancy laws that charged parents a fee for their children being truant and locking the parent up if they could not pay the fee. A Medium.com article from June ripped into Harris, "Kamala Harris’ career was built on both the slave labor of black and brown prisoners and also the pettiness of truancy laws that separated poor and mostly black mothers from their children. Harris was so proud of her history with taking mothers from their children that she used it as her signature campaign agenda while running for AG." The article continued, "Out of all the crimes that are being committed in California, Harris thought that charging poor and mostly black mothers of truancy, then separating them from their families, causing many to lose their jobs, and finally locking those up who could not afford the $2000 fine she imposed; was ultimately the crimes of the century." Harris also has  a disturbing wrongful conviction record, which the New York Times just reported on 4 day ago, saying, "In cases of tainted convictions, that means conceding error and overturning them. Rather than fulfilling that obligation, Ms. Harris turned legal technicalities into weapons so she could cement injustices." Let's hope Kamala Harris will answer questions about her criminal justice issue history sooner than later. See the reactions below from Twitter.

Jussie Smollett Mocked For Laughing After Charges Were Dropped was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London after car accident
“Our Engine Is Burning, But We’re Not Destroyed”,…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Hubby Who…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Hands Holding Money
Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250…
 4 hours ago
04.11.19
Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Hal Williams and Curtis Baldwin
Jackee Harry Reveals That Eartha Kitt Once Slapped…
 6 hours ago
04.11.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Ugh: 8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
‘Empire’ Recap: The Cookie Lyon Plot Twist We…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Ella Mai Vs. Jacquees: The London Star Claps…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Raleigh-Durham Top 10 Best U.S. Cities To Live…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’?…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
BET, Tidal To Air Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’…
 1 day ago
04.10.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Save Your Coins! ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back To…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
How Did Sports Fans REALLY Feel About Muffet…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close