Jackee Harry Reveals That Eartha Kitt Once Slapped The “F%#!” Out Of Her

Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Hal Williams and Curtis Baldwin

Source: Arnold Turner / A Turner Archives / Terry Richardson

Well, here’s some tea from back in the day that we didn’t see coming!

Television star Jackee Harry responded to a tweet where someone asked about a surreal interaction with a celebrity.

 

And the 227 star didn’t stop there. She responded when a Twitter user commented on a man being able to pull both Eartha Kitt and Jackee.

 

Oh my.

 

[caption id="attachment_2806924" align="alignleft" width="905"] Source: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / Getty[/caption] Lenny Kravitz is the truly the gift that keeps on giving. The 54-year-old iconic rock star is the epitome of aging like fine wine, giving these youngins' a run for their money. Case in point: Over the weekend, Lenny blessed us with his serious 8-pack abs and a lesson on gratitude. “Good morning. I thank God for another day of life,” he wrote on Instagram. Adding, “Each day is a new birth. An opportunity to grow, learn, and love. What will you do today?” Sir, we will take you and this uplifting mantra! https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv1mbHMndr2/   Thankfully, this is just par for the course when it comes to Lenny enticing his 2.5 million followers. He stays posting up thirst traps, and we stay staring at them. Just take a look at all this perfection!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Eartha Kitt , Jackee Harry

Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Hal Williams and Curtis Baldwin
Jackee Harry Reveals That Eartha Kitt Once Slapped…
