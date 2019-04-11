Jackee Harry Reveals That Eartha Kitt Once Slapped The “F%#!” Out Of Her

Well, here’s some tea from back in the day that we didn’t see coming!

Television star Jackee Harry responded to a tweet where someone asked about a surreal interaction with a celebrity.

Eartha Kitt slapped the f%#! outta me! She thought I was sleeping with her boyfriend.. which I was, but I didn’t know he was taken. 😩💔 https://t.co/Cq4YkPM0uQ — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 10, 2019

And the 227 star didn’t stop there. She responded when a Twitter user commented on a man being able to pull both Eartha Kitt and Jackee.

He didn’t just eat the groceries, he restocked the shelves. https://t.co/Dh2PQ7cVAO — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 10, 2019

Oh my.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark