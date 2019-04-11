CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh-Durham Top 10 Best U.S. Cities To Live In

1 reads
Leave a comment
Skyscrapers in downtown Charlotte

Source: Murat Taner / Getty

U.S. News & World Report just released this year’s list of best places to live in the US,  after evaluating the country’s 125 most populous metropolitan areas.

Several factors were considered, including affordability, job prospects and quality of life. Data such as crime rates, availability of health care and median household income was used in conjunction with results from polls.

 

20 BEST U.S. CITIES TO LIVE IN

1. Austin, Texas

2. Denver, Colorado

3. Colorado Springs, Colorado

4. Fayetteville, Arkansas

5. Des Moines, Iowa

6. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

7. San Francisco, California

8. Portland, Oregon

9. Seattle, Washington

10. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina

11. Huntsville, Alabama

12. Madison, Wisconsin

13. Grand Rapids, Michigan

14. San Jose, California

15. Nashville, Tennessee

16. Asheville, North Carolina

17. Boise, Idaho

18. Sarasota, Florida

19. Washington, D.C.

20. Charlotte, North Carolina

Read more at Today.com

Raleigh-Durham Top 10 Best U.S. Cities To Live In was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Hal Williams and Curtis Baldwin
Jackee Harry Reveals That Eartha Kitt Once Slapped…
 33 mins ago
04.11.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Ugh: 8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
‘Empire’ Recap: The Cookie Lyon Plot Twist We…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Ella Mai Vs. Jacquees: The London Star Claps…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Raleigh-Durham Top 10 Best U.S. Cities To Live…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’?…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
BET, Tidal To Air Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’…
 1 day ago
04.10.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Save Your Coins! ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back To…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
How Did Sports Fans REALLY Feel About Muffet…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
The Avengers Cast Recites OLD TOWN ROAD |…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
Couple Married 82 Years Says ‘Being Nice To…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close