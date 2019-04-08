Don’t Miss Friday Night On White In Wake Forest!

The Magic Pipers will kick off the fourth season of “Friday Night on White” this Friday, April 12. The free outdoor concert will take place from 6-9 p.m. along South White Street in historic downtown Wake Forest.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at several downtown restaurants. Plus, a variety of food and dessert trucks will be on site in the Depot Parking Lot, 110 S. White St. Food and dessert trucks scheduled to participate on April 12 include American Meltdown, Baozi, Charlie’s Kabob Grill, Cousins Maine Lobster, Fuzzy’s Empanadas, Havana Dave’s, Kona Ice, Lumpy’s Ice Cream, Sweet Traditions, the VFW Chuckwagon, Virgil’s Jamaica, and The Wandering Moose.

Event organizers urge anyone planning to attend Friday Night on White to know the following:

No outside alcohol or coolers are permitted during Friday Night on White, but beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase within the festival area.

All attendees wishing to purchase beer and wine will be required to present age identification and wear the provided identifying bracelet.

Beer serving stations are located at the western end of Owen Avenue, adjacent to B&W Hardware; at the intersection of Jones Avenue and South White Street; and at the intersection of South White Street and Wait Avenue.

Wine serving stations will be provided at the wine tent located at the intersection of Wait Avenue and South White Street.

Designated drivers will be eligible to receive two complimentary waters during each Friday Night on White concert. To be eligible, you must be at least 21-years-old with a valid driver’s license. Visit any of the three information tents for details.

The last call for outside beer and wine is 8:50 p.m.

Festivities end along South White Street at 9:30 p.m.

Anyone sharing their pictures on social media is encouraged to use #FNOW and #FridayNightonWhite.

Free parking will be available during each Friday Night on White at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and along several side streets and parking lots in downtown Wake Forest.

Friday Night on White commemorative T-shirts are available for purchase for $10 each. The T-shirts are available in dark gray and lime green in a variety of styles and sizes and can be purchased at the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St., with cash, check or credit card. T-shirts will also be available for purchase with cash or check at the Information Tent during each Friday Night on White concert – while supplies last.

The remaining 2019 concerts will feature Sleeping Booty on May 10, Love Tribe on June 14, Soul Psychedelique on July 12, Big Love on Aug. 9 and Crush on Sept. 13.

Android and iPhone users can have a handy pocket guide to Friday Night on White in the palm of their hands by downloading the Town of Wake Forest app and utilizing the app’s “Friday Night on White” function. Designed to offer smart phone users instant access to important details about this year’s outdoor music series, the function includes the complete 2018 concert schedule, the lineup of participating food and dessert trucks, parking information, weather updates and more.

IPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, and Android users can download the Town’s free app by searching for “Town of Wake Forest” on iTunes, in the iPhone app store, or in Google Play or by scanning the appropriate QR code provided at www.wakeforestnc.gov/communications/app-download.

Friday Night on White is scheduled to take place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather on the day of a concert, a decision on whether to proceed will be made no later than 4 p.m. Updated concert information will be posted on the Town’s Facebook page and available by calling the Wake Forest Weather Line at 919-435-9569. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town’s app will receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes.

The following sponsors have generously contributed to Friday Night on White: White Street Brewing Co., Gladwell Orthodontics, McPherson Family Eye Care, Mitchell Heating & Cooling, Foxy 107/104, NuImage Surgical & Dental Implant Center, Capital PowerSports, Wells Family Dental Group, Local Charm, Benchmark Community Bank, Fonville Morisey Wake Forest, O2 Fitness Clubs, UNC Physicians Network, Orangetheory Fitness, The Wake Weekly, Pro Audio & Light, Burn Boot Camp Wake Forest, Dirty Dogs Spa, Sole Dimensions, B&W Hardware, Coastal Credit Union, Birkner Insurance, Orthopedic Physical Therapy, Avance Primary Care, Triangle Family Dentistry, School of Rock Wake Forest, Ting Internet, Chick-fil-A, CIRCA Magazine, Fidelity Bank, Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, Ads N Art, Wake Forest Federal, Hasentree by Toll Brothers, Carolina Regenerative Medicine, For Your Occasion Party Rentals and Stanley Martin Homes.

Last year’s Friday Night on White concert series attracted well over 55,000 visitors to downtown Wake Forest. Friday Night on White aligns with Goal 1 of the Town’s Strategic Plan: Stimulate Economic Development.

For complete information about Friday Night on White, visit wakeforestnc.gov and search “Friday Night on White.”

Friday Night on White is a Wake Forest Outdoors event. To view a complete listing of the Town’s springtime events and activities, visit wakeforestnc.gov and search “Wake Forest Outdoors.”

