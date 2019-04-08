CLOSE
First Look At Beyonce’s Movie Trailer On Netflix! It Features The Voice Of Maya Angelou

Beyonce x adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

The rumor has been floating around for a few days, but now it’s officially been confirmed. Beyonce has a movie coming out on Netflix April 17th titled Homecoming! The newly released trailer includes the voice of the late Dr. Maya Angelou.

(Spoiler: Blue and the twins are the real stars in this trailer)

 

There are already some fan favoite moments captured in screenshots.

THE TWINS!!!!!!!!!!!

 

BLUE!!!!!!

Fan reaction, as always, was priceless.

 

 

