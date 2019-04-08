First Look At Beyonce’s Movie Trailer On Netflix! It Features The Voice Of Maya Angelou

The rumor has been floating around for a few days, but now it’s officially been confirmed. Beyonce has a movie coming out on Netflix April 17th titled Homecoming! The newly released trailer includes the voice of the late Dr. Maya Angelou.

(Spoiler: Blue and the twins are the real stars in this trailer)

Homecoming — a concert documentary film offering an intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's historic and record-breaking performance at Coachella, also known as #Beychella. 👑 Premiering April 17. Only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/qcbKbe9U5Y — #BeyonceHomecoming (@BeyLegion) April 8, 2019

There are already some fan favoite moments captured in screenshots.

THE TWINS!!!!!!!!!!!

BLUE!!!!!!

Fan reaction, as always, was priceless.

Asked the PR folks about advance screeners for the Beyoncé documentary and they hit me with the pic.twitter.com/QHYXgFReAx — Dad (@fivefifths) April 8, 2019

