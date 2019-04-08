Don’t Sleep: B. Simone Is Proof That Funny Is The New Fine

We’re certainly living in a time where the last thing you should do is judge a book by it’s cover. Social media has definitely changed the way we view people and what societal label we should place on them— especially when it comes to women.

Since the dawn of time, women have been told that they have to act, dress, look, speak and behave in a certain way to be accepted by the rest of society. But one thing that the rise of the Internet has afforded us is the freedom to be who tf we want, how tf we want, when tf we want. Cardi B was also a huge talisman of the movement by changing the stigma the use to come along with being a stripper. At one point in time, exotic dancers were exiled in the community and treated as if they were less than human.

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper?’ We get it. Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on… Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain. Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f—ing opinion about you. If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.”– Cardi B

Bardi is one of many women who’ve used their platform to breath new life into the way our society views women. Comedians like B. Simone are rising stars who can inspire young women to worry less about fitting into glass slippers and more about shattering glass ceilings. In a world where people think that beautiful women can’t be funny, B. Simone is proof that funny is actually the new fine.

The actress/singer never shies away from thanking social media for helping her get to the bag while expressing all the sides she has to offer. In a 2018 intro with AFRO.com, Simone shared:

“So I encourage young Black women to use [social media] to your advantage. I don’t care if you’re a doctor, and you need more people in your doctor’s office, or if you’re an actress… That platform is needed for whatever occupation you’re in.”

With all the beauty she possesses, it’s easy for B. Simone to get on the ‘gram and just post of how on fleek she is — but it takes courage to get on a Wild N’ Out stage and be just as funny (if not, funnier) than half of the men around. So for that, we applaud the birthday girl for being authentically hersel, and making funny the new fine. Hit the flip to check out some of the comedians fine and funny moments.

