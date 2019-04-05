Vitamin Of The Day: Laughter is good for the soul

| 04.05.19
In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show… The vitamin was”laughter is good for the soul.” If life is becoming difficult and you’re struggling to find peace! Laugh! Even in of worst times you have to find a space to smile and enjoy the life you live. Laughter can give you peace and a break, even when you don’t know it. If you want to see the full vitamin watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Laughter is good for the soul was originally published on 92q.com

