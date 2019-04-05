CLOSE
Entertainment News
Cardi B Leads Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Pepsi B96 Chicago Jingle Bash 2018 at Allstate Arena

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

Cardi B leads this year’s Billboard Music Award nominations.

She’s nominated 21 times in 18 categories. Although it’s a notable feat, it’s just shy of the record for most nominations set by Drake and The Chainsmokers, who each had 22 in 2017.

Cardi will also compete against herself in three categories: top Hot 100 song, top selling song, and top collaboration.

See Also: Cardi B and Travis Scott Headline Made In America 2019

Drake and Post Malone trail Cardi with 17 nominations each. Travis Scott is up for 12 awards, and the late XXXTentacion is up for 10.

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the award show from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1st. The show will air live at 8PM ET on NBC.

Click Here to check out the full list of nominees.

