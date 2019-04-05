CLOSE
Lauren London Lands Lead Road In BET Series “Games People Play”

Lauren London is still mourning the loss of her longtime boyfriend, Nipsy Hussle, but she has to turn on the charm. Her new show, “Games People Play” debuts on BET on April 23rd.

Back to business 😇🙏🏽🙌🏽

BET describes the show as “a loyal yet skeptical wife who married her high school sweetheart (played by Insecure’s Sarunas J. Jackson) as he was being drafted into the nation’s premier professional basketball league. Her lifestyle changed overnight as they went from college sweethearts to a power couple astride a world of money, easy sex, and glamour.”

 

It reminds you of ‘The Game’ but with more of a serious tone to it. Check it out! The show premieres after the series finale of ‘Being Mary Jane’.

Lauren London Had Us At 'New, New'

Lauren London Lands Lead Road In BET Series “Games People Play” was originally published on hiphopnc.com

