CLOSE
National
HomeNational

It’s National Burrito Day! Check Out The Deals!

7 reads
Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Burrito Served In Plate

Source: Tony Chang / EyeEm / Getty

Today is National Burrito Day! Don’t miss out on these deals!

 

 

Chipotle: Get free delivery on all orders $10 and up Thursday on all orders placed through the Chipotle app or website, or through DoorDash. The chain also teamed up with YouTuber and super-fan David Dobrik by making his go-to Chipotle order the brand’s official National Burrito Day burrito, the company said in a statement. The Dobrik Burrito includes brown rice, black beans, chicken, mild salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, a sprinkle of cheese and a side of guac for dipping. The special is available through April 7, but only for digital orders on Chipotle’s app and website. If you’re dining in, don’t forget Chipotle has a new rewards program and a freebie after you use it for the first time – free chips and guac.

Moe’s has $5 burritos all day!

 

 

 

National Film And Television Awards Ceremony

Congrats! Amber Rose Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy

5 photos Launch gallery

Congrats! Amber Rose Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy

Continue reading Congrats! Amber Rose Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy

Congrats! Amber Rose Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy

[caption id="attachment_3025522" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty[/caption] Amber Rose is pregnant. The muva rose bud announced she's expecting on Instagram moments ago, showing off her baby bump during a sonogram. And it's a boy! https://www.instagram.com/p/BvzwwNInbQv/ Rose and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, both shared the news on social media. "Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the bitches @?” 🤣💙 (no hyper-masculinity)," he wrote. The couple have been together since 2018. Rose also has a son with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, who she says is excited about having a younger brother. See more photos of Amber and Alexander, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Best of Enemies Poster
Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell Discuss The…
 2 hours ago
04.04.19
What Will Beyoncé And Jay-Z Do For Their…
 2 hours ago
04.04.19
Beyonce Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Watch The Teaser Trailer To The ‘Joker’ Movie…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Exclusive: Quincy Brown & Ryan Destiny Spill The…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Amber Rose is Pregnant!
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Lupita Wrote A Book And We Are Very…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Why So Serious? New ‘Joker’ Trailer Sparks MULTIPLE…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Felony Charge Against Michael Bennett Dropped After Houston…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Man Shot Outside Durham County Court House
 5 hours ago
04.04.19
Report: Nipsey Was Helping A Friend In Need…
 5 hours ago
04.04.19
Someone Leaked A Photo Of Jay Z and…
 22 hours ago
04.04.19
Nick Cannon Vows To Finish Nipsey Hussle’s Documentary…
 1 day ago
04.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close