It’s National Burrito Day! Check Out The Deals!

Today is National Burrito Day! Don’t miss out on these deals!

Happy #NationalBurritoDay! Celebrate with us and 3X rewards points on your order! Not a rewards member yet? Sign up now: https://t.co/EgF1p6IBM8 pic.twitter.com/OU6mx7W7fk — QDOBA (@qdoba) April 4, 2019

Chipotle: Get free delivery on all orders $10 and up Thursday on all orders placed through the Chipotle app or website, or through DoorDash. The chain also teamed up with YouTuber and super-fan David Dobrik by making his go-to Chipotle order the brand’s official National Burrito Day burrito, the company said in a statement. The Dobrik Burrito includes brown rice, black beans, chicken, mild salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, a sprinkle of cheese and a side of guac for dipping. The special is available through April 7, but only for digital orders on Chipotle’s app and website. If you’re dining in, don’t forget Chipotle has a new rewards program and a freebie after you use it for the first time – free chips and guac.

Moe’s has $5 burritos all day!

You know where to celebrate National Burrito Day #WelcometoMoes pic.twitter.com/DKrcPHEz9n — Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) April 4, 2019

We're celebrating #NationalBurritoDay by giving you $2.50 Bean and Cheese burritos ALL DAY‼️ Offer valid on April 4, 2019. For one day only at participating locations. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Not valid for app and online orders. See you tomorrow‼️ #jimboystacos pic.twitter.com/3QkYZi79Qz — Jimboy's Tacos (@jimboystacos) April 3, 2019

#NationalBurritoDay is TOMORROW and we're giving everyone free guac. Just show the cashier you're following @dostoros on Instagram to get free guac on your burrito. It's that easy. 🥑 https://t.co/tOn4GJ46Ux — Dos Toros (@DosToros) April 3, 2019

💥 NATIONAL BURRITO DAY ALERT 💥 Tomorrow on 4/4, all Burrito Elito members who purchase a burrito or bowl will receive a FREE burrito or bowl on their account, valid April 5th – April 12th. Not a Burrito Elito yet? Sign up here: https://t.co/5NzAfz1J0Q pic.twitter.com/dlkWLibpM3 — California Tortilla (@caltort) April 3, 2019

Celebrate National Burrito Day April 4 with a $7.99 Grande or Durango Burrito and all day Happy Hour. No joke!

*All Day Happy Hour at participating locations* pic.twitter.com/fF7DsjxJgY — Abuelo's Restaurant (@EatAbuelos) April 1, 2019

