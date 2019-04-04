It’s National Burrito Day! Check Out The Deals!

Today is National Burrito Day! Don’t miss out on these deals!
Chipotle: Get free delivery on all orders $10 and up Thursday on all orders placed through the Chipotle app or website, or through DoorDash. The chain also teamed up with YouTuber and super-fan David Dobrik by making his go-to Chipotle order the brand’s official National Burrito Day burrito, the company said in a statement. The Dobrik Burrito includes brown rice, black beans, chicken, mild salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, a sprinkle of cheese and a side of guac for dipping. The special is available through April 7, but only for digital orders on Chipotle’s app and website. If you’re dining in, don’t forget Chipotle has a new rewards program and a freebie after you use it for the first time – free chips and guac.
Moe’s has $5 burritos all day!
