CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Sir, We Can See That Stolen Chainsaw You Stuffed In Your Pants

4 reads
Leave a comment
Electric chainsaw

Source: Godong / Getty

This man wanted a chainsaw. Like, he REALLY wanted a chainsaw. So he grabbed it and stuffed it down his pants. He also tried to use his jacket to cover it up.

 

 

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Top House Democrat Officially Requests That Ya’ll President Run Him Them Shady Tax Returns

12 photos Launch gallery

Top House Democrat Officially Requests That Ya’ll President Run Him Them Shady Tax Returns

Continue reading Top House Democrat Officially Requests That Ya’ll President Run Him Them Shady Tax Returns

Top House Democrat Officially Requests That Ya’ll President Run Him Them Shady Tax Returns

[caption id="attachment_2922279" align="alignleft" width="832"] Source: DON EMMERT / Getty[/caption] After years of ducking and dodging the American people by refusing to reveal his recent tax returns, it looks like President Donald Trump's time may finally be up. According to NPR, on Wednesday Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, is requesting six years of Trump's personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses for the years 2013-2018. "We have completed the necessary groundwork for a request of this magnitude and I am certain we are within our legitimate legislative, legal, and oversight rights," Neal wrote in a statement about the request. Neal added that this move was bipartisan and more about "policy, not politics." "My actions reflect an abiding reverence for our democracy and our institutions, and are in no way based on emotion of the moment or partisanship." When y'all president was asked about the request on Wednesday evening, of course he claimed that he was "not inclined" to adhere to Neal's request and that his taxes are still under audit, which in his head means he doesn't have to hand them over to the public. https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1113575369720778752 Clearly, not wanting to share one's tax returns is suspicious, given that every president in the last 40 years, including President Nixon, has offered up those receipts. The president's critics believe that Trump's tax returns will reveal corruption in his personal and business finances. That, and perhaps he's not the billionaire he claims to be. https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/1113584042254000129 It's unclear what will happen next, but we do know that the Trump appointed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers last month that the Treasury will “follow the law” and review any request, Yahoo News reported. Meanwhile, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this newest development and what this could mean for #45.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Chainsaw , pants , Shoplifter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Best of Enemies Poster
Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell Discuss The…
 2 hours ago
04.04.19
What Will Beyoncé And Jay-Z Do For Their…
 2 hours ago
04.04.19
Beyonce Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Watch The Teaser Trailer To The ‘Joker’ Movie…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Exclusive: Quincy Brown & Ryan Destiny Spill The…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Amber Rose is Pregnant!
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Lupita Wrote A Book And We Are Very…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Why So Serious? New ‘Joker’ Trailer Sparks MULTIPLE…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Felony Charge Against Michael Bennett Dropped After Houston…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Man Shot Outside Durham County Court House
 5 hours ago
04.04.19
Report: Nipsey Was Helping A Friend In Need…
 5 hours ago
04.04.19
Someone Leaked A Photo Of Jay Z and…
 22 hours ago
04.04.19
Nick Cannon Vows To Finish Nipsey Hussle’s Documentary…
 1 day ago
04.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close