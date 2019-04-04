Sir, We Can See That Stolen Chainsaw You Stuffed In Your Pants

Continue reading Top House Democrat Officially Requests That Ya’ll President Run Him Them Shady Tax Returns

Top House Democrat Officially Requests That Ya’ll President Run Him Them Shady Tax Returns

[caption id="attachment_2922279" align="alignleft" width="832"] Source: DON EMMERT / Getty[/caption] After years of ducking and dodging the American people by refusing to reveal his recent tax returns, it looks like President Donald Trump's time may finally be up. According to NPR, on Wednesday Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, is requesting six years of Trump's personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses for the years 2013-2018. "We have completed the necessary groundwork for a request of this magnitude and I am certain we are within our legitimate legislative, legal, and oversight rights," Neal wrote in a statement about the request. Neal added that this move was bipartisan and more about "policy, not politics." "My actions reflect an abiding reverence for our democracy and our institutions, and are in no way based on emotion of the moment or partisanship." When y'all president was asked about the request on Wednesday evening, of course he claimed that he was "not inclined" to adhere to Neal's request and that his taxes are still under audit, which in his head means he doesn't have to hand them over to the public. https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1113575369720778752 Clearly, not wanting to share one's tax returns is suspicious, given that every president in the last 40 years, including President Nixon, has offered up those receipts. The president's critics believe that Trump's tax returns will reveal corruption in his personal and business finances. That, and perhaps he's not the billionaire he claims to be. https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/1113584042254000129 It's unclear what will happen next, but we do know that the Trump appointed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers last month that the Treasury will “follow the law” and review any request, Yahoo News reported. Meanwhile, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this newest development and what this could mean for #45.