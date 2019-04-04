CLOSE
Felony Charge Against Michael Bennett Dropped After Houston Super Bowl Incident

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The felony charged lobbied against current New England Patriot and Alief native Michael Bennett has been dismissed.

Bennett was indicted in March 2018 by a Harris County grand jury on a felony charge of injury to the elderly following Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

A 66-year-old NRG security guard, who uses a wheelchair said that the former Texas A&M standout pushed her arm as he made his way through a crowd of people. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said they would be dropping the charges based on the evidence, including video of Bennett walking onto the field following the game where the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Bennett was on the field to celebrate with his brother Martellus, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice,” Chief of Staff Vivian King said.  “After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do.”

RELATED: Michael Bennett Explains Why Athletes Shy Away From Activism

 

