Lupita Wrote A Book And We Are Very Excited

The Oscar Winning Actress, Lupita Nyong’o has written a children’s book so kids and learn to love the skin that they are in and may even help some adults too.

According to The New York Times, Sulwe means star in Luo in Nyong’o native Kenyan language. The book tells the story of a 5-year-old girl growing up in the East African country who is uncomfortable with having the darkest skin in her family. As the adventure of the book unfolds, she learns to appreciate the beauty of her complexion.

Vashti Harrison, author, illustrator, filmmaker, created the cover. Inside of the book, Harrison depicts Sulwe in hues of purple and blue surrounded by stars.

Colorism isn’t anything new for Nyong’o. She told Glamour in December 2014. “European standards of beauty are something that plague the entire world—the idea that darker skin is not beautiful, that light skin is the key to success and love. Africa is no exception. When I was in the second grade, one of my teachers said, ‘Where are you going to find a husband? How are you going to find someone darker than you?’ I was mortified.”

Sulwe will be released October 1st, but you can pre-order the book here. Time to start thinking about Christmas gifts!

