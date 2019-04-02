CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested

11 reads
Leave a comment

A man police say was the triggerman that gunned down Nipsey Hussle has been apprehended.

29-year-old Eric Holder was captured in Bellflower, California, about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles.

Holder was captured after he called the Los Angeles Community Hospital at Bellflower (a psychiatric hospital) to reportedly check himself in. 

This story is developing.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Sales Increase Nearly 2,800 Percent Following Death

 

Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Platonic Passion: A Timeline Of August Alsina Getting…
 7 hours ago
04.02.19
shuri-avengers: end game poster
New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Released As Tickets Go On…
 14 hours ago
04.02.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 14 hours ago
04.02.19
In His Own Words: Nipsey Hussle On ‘Victory…
 15 hours ago
04.02.19
Poultry Porn: The Internet Is Eating Up This…
 15 hours ago
04.02.19
LAPD Believe Motive In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Was…
 15 hours ago
04.02.19
Young Raleigh Couple Charged After Infant Found With…
 1 day ago
04.02.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close