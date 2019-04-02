CLOSE
UNC Suspends Women’s Basketball Staff And Begins Review Of Program

Basketball Tournament

According to a statement the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has asked for an external review of the women’s basketball program after,  “issues raised by student-athletes and others.” The university statement said Charlotte-based Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein has been hired by UNC to “assess the culture of the women’s basketball program and the experience of our student-athletes.”

All members of the women’s basketball coaching staff, including head coach Sylvia Hatchell,  are on paid leave during the review. Read the full story in the link below.

UNC Suspends Women’s Basketball Staff And Begins Review Of Program was originally published on thelightnc.com

