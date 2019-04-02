A Georgia man pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl on Halloween night 2017 and was recently sentenced to three years in prison. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was sentenced to several years below what the state recommends for the crime.

Dale Antonio Davis, 50, was reportedly arrested in December 2017, months after he approached the girl, placed a bag over her head, drove her to a house and raped her on Halloween night.

Davis pleaded guilty and was sentenced on March 12 to serve three years in prison and seven years on probation. However, according to Georgia law, people over 21 who are convicted of statutory rape should be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years. The law allows courts to deviate from mandatory minimum sentences, or turn some of the sentence into years of probation.

In a statement, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said the sentence was determined through “a negotiated plea deal.”

Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse 8 photos Launch gallery Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse 1. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was abused by a relative at age 9. 1 of 8 2. Singer Mary J. Blige was abused at age 5. 2 of 8 3. Poet Maya Angelou was abused by her mother's boyfriend. (AP) 3 of 8 4. Tyler Perry was abused by four different adults during his childhood. (Retna) 4 of 8 5. Actress Monique was abused by a family member. (AP) 5 of 8 6. Queen Latifah was abused by a family member. (Retna) 6 of 8 7. Sugar Ray Leonard was abused by a coach when he was an amateur boxer. (AP) 7 of 8 8. Vanessa Williams was abused by the daughter of a family friend. (Retna) 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Gets 3 Years In Prison For Statutory Rape was originally published on blackamericaweb.com