Dallas Charges Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By White Racist With A Felony, Lawyer Says

Where's the justice? Her attacker received a slap on the wrist.

Authorities in Dallas charged a Black woman Tuesday with a felony who was seen on video brutally beaten by a racist white man, according to attorney S. Lee Merritt.

See Also: Prosecutor Blames Bail System For Allowing White Man To Leave Jail After Vicious Assault Of Black Woman

Earlier in the day, Dallas police were reportedly preparing to file felony criminal mischief charges against L’Daijohnique Lee for allegedly damaging her attacker’s pickup truck after she was beaten up on March 21.

Meanwhile, Austin Shuffield was released on $2,000 bond the same day he was locked up for attacking the 24-year-old woman. He was charged with misdemeanor assault

This is a developing story that will be updated.

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="719"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump’s America. From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, here are nine places where it’s literally unsafe for us to exist.

Dallas Charges Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By White Racist With A Felony, Lawyer Says was originally published on newsone.com

