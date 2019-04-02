LAPD Believe Motive In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Was Personal, Not Gang Related And That He Knew His Killer

Los Angeles police informed the Los Angeles Times on Monday that they were making progress in the search for the gunman who shot and killed Nipsey Hussle on Sunday afternoon. The Victory Lap rapper was gunned down in front of a shopping mall that he owned and prominently featured his The Marathon clothing store.

Law enforcement sources told the Times they believed the killer was someone that Hussle knew. Detectives also believe that although the gunman has gang ties, his motives were more likely personal in nature rather than a gang feud.

The coroner officer’s said Monday that the 33-year-old succumbed to a gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was shot six times in total, five bullets hitting him in his chest.

The individual who shot Hussle did so at close range before leaving in a getaway car.

Hussle’s death comes a day before he along with members of Roc Nation were scheduled to meet with LAPD Chief Michael Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff to “talk about ways he could help stop gang violence” according to Soboroff.

On Monday, multiple worlds from hip-hop to tech to most, if not all of Los Angeles stopped in paying their respects to the fallen rapper, entrepreneur, father, brother and businessman. “Driving down Slauson four in the morning, I can’t sleep,” The Game posted on Instagram. “S**t crazy, I’m disgusted by this s***.”

Tributes were posted by the Los Angeles Metro, various school districts across the country, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. In Houston, Travis Scott posted condolences on social media while NBA MVP James Harden, a close friend of Hussle’s called it, “one of the worst days of my f**king life!” The pair were close as Hussle was on hand in Los Angeles last summer to watch Harden accept his MVP trophy and Harden personally requested nothing but Hussle’s music be played during Rockets pregame warmups.

“I think that when you really feel like you got something in you, that’s of value — it hurts more to not address it than to fail trying,” Hussle told Kiotti in an interview last March. “If you got a hunch to do something and you don’t do it? It’s more torture than to pursue it and not get the results you want.”

