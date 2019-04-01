CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Just hours before being pronounced dead at the age of 33, Ermias Davidson Asghedom, best know as Nipsey Hussle, tweeted “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

A man of many words, Nipsey was considered the modern day Tupac. Much like Pac, his art came from the world he knew in California. His skills remain an influence to all.

Remembering Nipsey Hussle:

“I’m prolific, so gifted

I’m the type that’s gon’ go get it, no kidding”

– Nipsey Hussle  (Victory Lap)

REALATED: Don’t Be Afraid To Be A King Black Man [Opinion]

RELATED: T.I. , “As A Black Man You Were Born A Target.” {VIDEO}

“Lifestyle ill legit, but know I own businesses

Started out the trunk, ended up at the dealership

All gold Rollie, black face no blemishes

Legend in my city cause I grind so vigorous”

-Nipsey Hussle (BLACK FACES)

