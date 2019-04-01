Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet

Just hours before being pronounced dead at the age of 33, Ermias Davidson Asghedom, best know as Nipsey Hussle, tweeted “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

A man of many words, Nipsey was considered the modern day Tupac. Much like Pac, his art came from the world he knew in California. His skills remain an influence to all.

Remembering Nipsey Hussle:

“I’m prolific, so gifted I’m the type that’s gon’ go get it, no kidding” – Nipsey Hussle (Victory Lap)

“Lifestyle ill legit, but know I own businesses Started out the trunk, ended up at the dealership All gold Rollie, black face no blemishes Legend in my city cause I grind so vigorous” -Nipsey Hussle (BLACK FACES)

