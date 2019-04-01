CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In Los Angeles

3 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Source: CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis / CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis

According to NBC News, Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead. Reports surfaced earlier about a shooting at his clothing store in Los Angeles this afternoon. He was only 33-years-old.

This is a monumental loss for the hip-hop community. We are sending our prayers to him and his loved ones at this trying time. We will keep you updated as this story is still developing.

According to TMZ:

Our law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Nipsey Hussle has died. He was 33 years old. He’s survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London, with whom he just had a child in 2016. 

Meek Mill:

Related: What Did That DM Say For Nipsey Hussle To Land Lauren London?! {Boom 103.9 Exclusive}

Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In Los Angeles was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 7 hours ago
04.01.19
Don’t Be Afraid To Be A King Black…
 7 hours ago
04.01.19
Down Goes Duke!
 7 hours ago
04.01.19
Rush Philanthropic ArtsFoundation's 20th Anniversary 'Art For Life' Benefit
Russell Simmons’ Daughter Accepted To Harvard At 16…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
Must Watch: ‘On My Block’ Is Flipping What…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
Chris Evans’ Reaction After Watching ‘Avengers: End Game’…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera: Hip-Hop’s Most Inseparable…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close