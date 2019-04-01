The East Region Elite Eight closes out at 67-68.

Michigan State take the win, booting Duke University out. This leaves not only two North Carolina teams out, but now none.

💔 in DC. Incredible run ends in the Elite 8. pic.twitter.com/syASw8i0vW — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 31, 2019

Twitter is in a frenzy!

People in disbelief with how the game went, “Still can’t believe Zion didn’t even get to touch the ball the last two possessions. Just unreal….. Also sad we won’t see him in a Duke uni ever again.”

Last time I saw offense this poorly coached was Guy Lewis' Houston in the 1982 national championship game vs NC St. The knock on Guy Lewis was that he just "rolled the ball out" and let Phi Slama Jama go solo and make circus shots. That's what Duke often looked like today. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 31, 2019

Now the question is after you look at your bracket, who will take the win? Michigan State? Texas Tech ? Virginia? Auburn?

Is there still one perfect bracket left?

Me looking back at my mentions when I left Duke off both my brackets pic.twitter.com/IzpJnmXVoH — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 31, 2019

Down Goes Duke! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: