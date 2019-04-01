CLOSE
Entertainment News
Down Goes Duke!

Michigan State v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty

The East Region Elite Eight closes out at 67-68.

Michigan State take the win, booting Duke University out. This leaves not only two North Carolina teams out, but now none.

Twitter is in a frenzy!

People in disbelief with how the game went, “Still can’t believe Zion didn’t even get to touch the ball the last two possessions. Just unreal….. Also sad we won’t see him in a Duke uni ever again.”

Now the question is after you look at your bracket, who will take the win? Michigan State? Texas Tech ? Virginia? Auburn?

Is there still one perfect bracket left?

 

Down Goes Duke! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

