Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things Money CAN’T buy

Entertainment News
| 04.01.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In case you missed The Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “Focus on Things Money Can’t buy.”  Often times we strive after aspirations that lead to money but realize that money can not buy what you need…A peace of mind, respect, love, happiness are all results of nothing that has to do with money. Focus on things that makes your spirit happy! If you want to hear the full vitamin, watch the video above.

 

Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things Money CAN’T buy was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At…
 6 hours ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 7 hours ago
04.01.19
Don’t Be Afraid To Be A King Black…
 7 hours ago
04.01.19
Down Goes Duke!
 7 hours ago
04.01.19
Rush Philanthropic ArtsFoundation's 20th Anniversary 'Art For Life' Benefit
Russell Simmons’ Daughter Accepted To Harvard At 16…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
Must Watch: ‘On My Block’ Is Flipping What…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
Chris Evans’ Reaction After Watching ‘Avengers: End Game’…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera: Hip-Hop’s Most Inseparable…
 3 days ago
03.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close