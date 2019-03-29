A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along with another adult, Nola.com reports.

The jury reportedly deliberated just 38 minutes before finding 39-year-old Sandra E. Gaines guilty on two counts of aggravated rape and three counts of sexual battery, District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said in a news release.

Gaines’ longtime boyfriend, Robert Cardell Flowers, was reportedly convicted on the same charges in 2015, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The website reports, the victim, now 18, testified this week that the pair began molesting her when she was about 5 years old and that the abuse progressed and continued through 2012. She testified that she was repeatedly raped during that time.

Gaines faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison and will be sentenced on April 10.

Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse 8 photos Launch gallery Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse 1. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was abused by a relative at age 9. 1 of 8 2. Singer Mary J. Blige was abused at age 5. 2 of 8 3. Poet Maya Angelou was abused by her mother's boyfriend. (AP) 3 of 8 4. Tyler Perry was abused by four different adults during his childhood. (Retna) 4 of 8 5. Actress Monique was abused by a family member. (AP) 5 of 8 6. Queen Latifah was abused by a family member. (Retna) 6 of 8 7. Sugar Ray Leonard was abused by a coach when he was an amateur boxer. (AP) 7 of 8 8. Vanessa Williams was abused by the daughter of a family friend. (Retna) 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child was originally published on blackamericaweb.com