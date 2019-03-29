CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

7 reads
Leave a comment

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along with another adult, Nola.com reports.

The jury reportedly deliberated just 38 minutes before finding 39-year-old Sandra E. Gaines guilty on two counts of aggravated rape and three counts of sexual battery, District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said in a news release.

Gaines’ longtime boyfriend, Robert Cardell Flowers, was reportedly convicted on the same charges in 2015, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The website reports, the victim, now 18, testified this week that the pair began molesting her when she was about 5 years old and that the abuse progressed and continued through 2012. She testified that she was repeatedly raped during that time.

Gaines faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison and will be sentenced on April 10.

Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse

8 photos Launch gallery

Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse

Continue reading Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse

Faces of Hope: Survivors of Abuse

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rush Philanthropic ArtsFoundation's 20th Anniversary 'Art For Life' Benefit
Russell Simmons’ Daughter Accepted To Harvard At 16…
 13 hours ago
03.29.19
Must Watch: ‘On My Block’ Is Flipping What…
 15 hours ago
03.29.19
Chris Evans’ Reaction After Watching ‘Avengers: End Game’…
 15 hours ago
03.29.19
Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera: Hip-Hop’s Most Inseparable…
 15 hours ago
03.29.19
Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events For…
 16 hours ago
03.29.19
Danny DeVito Recalls Being Attacked By Monkey On…
 16 hours ago
03.29.19
NCAA Schedule: UNC And Duke Play Tonight
 16 hours ago
03.29.19
Top 4 Things To Be Grateful For
 16 hours ago
03.29.19
Achoo!! Pollen Count Skyrocket This Weekend
 17 hours ago
03.29.19
[Video] Kirk Franklin Gives Inspiration On The Steve…
 18 hours ago
03.29.19
NAACP To Recognize Jay-Z’s Activism At The 50th…
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Chicago to Bill Jussie Smollett for Alleged Hate…
 1 day ago
03.29.19
Chicago Police Raid Wrong House During 4-Year-Old’s Birthday…
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying,…
 1 day ago
03.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close