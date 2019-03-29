Food Delivery Driver Caught Sipping Beverage Before Delivering To Home

Continue reading Khloé Kardashian Cries About Her ‘Family Being Ruined,’ Black Twitter Gives Zero F**ks

Khloé Kardashian Cries About Her 'Family Being Ruined,' Black Twitter Gives Zero F**ks

[caption id="attachment_3023370" align="alignleft" width="1025"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] On Tuesday, the trailer for the 16th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians dropped online, and of course Khloé Kardashian is crying about the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that really never happened. Remember, Jordyn was clear on the Red Table Talk that she never had sex with the NBA star, but that he did kiss her without her consent. Well, that fake news didn't stop Khloe from addressing Thompson's past history of cheating with the 34-year-old mother of one claiming she hates having to navigate all of this messiness with the public looking in, despite being on a reality show. “It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life!” Girl. She's also seen screaming into a cellphone, "“My family was ruined!” As Khloé’s voiceover continues, she says, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me whatsoever.” Khloé adds later in the trailer about her daughter, “True is the best thing that’s happened to me.” She ends the trailer, acting as if the backlash she's received isn't justified, as is all about people being cruel. “Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we’re all going through something,” Khloé says, adding, “Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f—ing sucks.” Take at look at this mess for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMt9g7g3cQI Black folks on Twitter had time, reminding the reality star that her baby daddy had been cheating on her for months and given the fact that Tristan had a pregnant girlfriend when they first met, how you get your man is how you lose him. Peep some of the best tweets on this topic below: