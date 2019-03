ABC11 Meteorologist Don “Big Weather Schwenneker says Friday and Saturday will have the highest pollen counts yet seen in 2019.

Good news for us allergy sufferers is that rain showers move into the area Sunday. Those scattered showers will help knock down the pollen count Sunday into Monday.

