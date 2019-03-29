CLOSE
Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Women's Empowerment Detroit

Source: Monica Morgan / Monica Morgan Speaks

 

 

Here are some free local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

St. John A.M.E. Hopkins-Matthews WMS Annual Worksh
Event Date:  03/30/2019
Event Time:  2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John A.M.E. Church
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Denim & Pearls

“Embracing the Element of Who You Are”**For ALL WOMEN**Guest Speaker:

Mrs. Tonya Joyner-Scott of “The Upgraders”
Event Contact:  Melba
Event Contact Number:  919-395-0156
Event Contact Email:  dzindva@yahoo.com

 

 

 

  Free Community Health Fair by Widow’s Son Lodge #4
Event Date:  03/30/2019
Event Time:  10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1515 Cross Links Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Widow’s Son Lodge #4, is hosting our annual free community health fair. Area health care provider and services are organized in one larger location to offer free screenings, information, one on one question and answers session.

Confirmed participating Vendors: Colgate Mobile Unit, UNC Kidney Center, TMJ and Sleep Therapy Centre of RDU, Camp Gladiator, Crack Shack Chiropratic, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC, ASEA, Borkan Family Dentistry, ClearCaptions, Greystone Chirporactic, Gard Wellness Center/Functional Nutrition, Edward Jones, LegalShield, Learning Lab 360, Transamerica, The Bannard Center, Wake Research Associates, Alliance of Aids, OsteoStrong Durham, Prevent Blindness of NC, Alliance Behavioral Health, Sisters Network Triangle NC, Wake County EMS, Fleet Feet of Raleigh, WomenHeart Wisewoman, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AE Dermatology, Heredity Cancer Intel, Joe Edwards Insurance, Senior Life Home Center, Invision Diagnostic

Screenings/Offerings: face painting, child id kits, children dental screenings, hearing test, vision test, kidney/stroke screening, bone density, range of motion, massage, spinal analysis, sleep test, inherited cancer mouth swabs, investment planning, legal aid, mammograms, and much more #WS#4HF19! https://s7stm6cm69.timetap.com (mammogram registration)
Event Contact:  James Purington
Event Contact Number:  2523677111
Event Contact Email:  james.purington@gmail.com

 

Event Web Site:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/widows-son-lodge-4-hosting-free-community-health-fair-tickets-483145461

 

 

Pre Pastoral Anniversary Service
Event Date:  03/31/2019
Event Time:  4:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
Address Line 1:  2722 E Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27258
Event Description:  MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Join us on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 4 p.m., as we kick-off the celebration of our Pastor for 38 years of ministry excellence! #WeAreGETG

Pre-Pastoral Anniversary, Celebrating 38 Years of Ministry Excellence

Honoring Bishop Marion E. Wright, Sr. (Senior Pastor)

Theme: A Man After God’s Heart, Jeremiah 3:15

Guest Speaker: Bishop Aaron B. McNair, Executive Pastor, Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church, Raleigh, NC (Pastor Shirley Caesar, Senior Pastor)
Event Contact:  Demarcus Williams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 818-6799
Event Contact Email:  adwilli3@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Http://getgraceonline.org

 

 

Everybody’s Birthday Celebration
Event Date:  03/30/2019
Event Time:  4:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Holland Chapel annual ” Everybody’s Birthday Celebration” will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the church. The public is welcome to join us for this gathering. Feel free to sit with your birthday month participants. Please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy, Senior Pastor.
Event Contact:  Myrtie Powell
Event Contact Number:  919-362-7831
Event Contact Email:  holland.chapelamez@att.net

 

 

 

 

Cornerstone of Happiness:Marriage & Family Seminar
Event Date:  03/30/2019
Event Time:  1:00-3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Triangle Family Church
Address Line 1:  1414 Watts Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27601
Event Description:  What would it look like if we were to invest in our marriages as part of our daily spiritual practice? From this seminar you will learn: Practical strategies that can be applied immediately in our lives and more…
Event Contact:  Carolyn Sampson
Event Contact Number:  919 307-4377
Event Contact Email:  pdefy1995@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org

 

 

 

Progressice Outreach Womens Conference
Event Date:  3/29/19 -3/31/19
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Progressive Outreach Ministry Park Church
Address Line 1:  600 N. Long Street
City, State, Zip:  Salisbury, NC. 28147
Event Description:  Womens Conference, Hosted by Co Pastor/ 1st Lady Sheila Mills. Friday March 29th @ 7pm, Saturday March 30th @4pm, Sunday March 31st @10 am. Dynamic preachers and teachers, from Delaware and Georgia. Theme for the conference ” Women of Prayer Battling the Frontline in Faith Globally. ”

You don’t want to miss this conference.
Event Contact:  Faith Lamb
Event Contact Number:  (203) 887-7113
Event Contact Email:  cbefall@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.progressiveoutreachministry.com

 

 

Ignite Your Hope
Event Date:  03/31/2019
Event Time:  6:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Bethel Church
Address Line 1:  1110 Buck Jones Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27606
Event Description:  Join us for a night of inspiration as we welcome Steve Backlund of Igniting Hope Minitries. The event starts at 6:30pm and doors open at 6:00pm.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  (919) 355-8179
Event Contact Email:  info@newbethelchurch.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.newbethelnc.org

 

 

