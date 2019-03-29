Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Confirmed participating Vendors: Colgate Mobile Unit, UNC Kidney Center, TMJ and Sleep Therapy Centre of RDU, Camp Gladiator, Crack Shack Chiropratic, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC, ASEA, Borkan Family Dentistry, ClearCaptions, Greystone Chirporactic, Gard Wellness Center/Functional Nutrition, Edward Jones, LegalShield, Learning Lab 360, Transamerica, The Bannard Center, Wake Research Associates, Alliance of Aids, OsteoStrong Durham, Prevent Blindness of NC, Alliance Behavioral Health, Sisters Network Triangle NC, Wake County EMS, Fleet Feet of Raleigh, WomenHeart Wisewoman, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AE Dermatology, Heredity Cancer Intel, Joe Edwards Insurance, Senior Life Home Center, Invision Diagnostic

Screenings/Offerings: face painting, child id kits, children dental screenings, hearing test, vision test, kidney/stroke screening, bone density, range of motion, massage, spinal analysis, sleep test, inherited cancer mouth swabs, investment planning, legal aid, mammograms, and much more #WS#4HF19! https://s7stm6cm69.timetap.com (mammogram registration)