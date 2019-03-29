Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some free local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|St. John A.M.E. Hopkins-Matthews WMS Annual Worksh
|Event Date:
|03/30/2019
|Event Time:
|2:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. John A.M.E. Church
|Address Line 1:
|3001 Tryon Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Denim & Pearls
“Embracing the Element of Who You Are”**For ALL WOMEN**Guest Speaker:
Mrs. Tonya Joyner-Scott of “The Upgraders”
|Event Contact:
|Melba
|Event Contact Number:
|919-395-0156
|Event Contact Email:
|dzindva@yahoo.com
|Free Community Health Fair by Widow’s Son Lodge #4
|Event Date:
|03/30/2019
|Event Time:
|10:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1515 Cross Links Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Widow’s Son Lodge #4, is hosting our annual free community health fair. Area health care provider and services are organized in one larger location to offer free screenings, information, one on one question and answers session.
Confirmed participating Vendors: Colgate Mobile Unit, UNC Kidney Center, TMJ and Sleep Therapy Centre of RDU, Camp Gladiator, Crack Shack Chiropratic, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC, ASEA, Borkan Family Dentistry, ClearCaptions, Greystone Chirporactic, Gard Wellness Center/Functional Nutrition, Edward Jones, LegalShield, Learning Lab 360, Transamerica, The Bannard Center, Wake Research Associates, Alliance of Aids, OsteoStrong Durham, Prevent Blindness of NC, Alliance Behavioral Health, Sisters Network Triangle NC, Wake County EMS, Fleet Feet of Raleigh, WomenHeart Wisewoman, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AE Dermatology, Heredity Cancer Intel, Joe Edwards Insurance, Senior Life Home Center, Invision Diagnostic
Screenings/Offerings: face painting, child id kits, children dental screenings, hearing test, vision test, kidney/stroke screening, bone density, range of motion, massage, spinal analysis, sleep test, inherited cancer mouth swabs, investment planning, legal aid, mammograms, and much more #WS#4HF19! https://s7stm6cm69.timetap.com (mammogram registration)
|Event Contact:
|James Purington
|Event Contact Number:
|2523677111
|Event Contact Email:
|james.purington@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/widows-son-lodge-4-hosting-free-community-health-fair-tickets-483145461
|Pre Pastoral Anniversary Service
|Event Date:
|03/31/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
|Address Line 1:
|2722 E Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27258
|Event Description:
|MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Join us on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 4 p.m., as we kick-off the celebration of our Pastor for 38 years of ministry excellence! #WeAreGETG
Pre-Pastoral Anniversary, Celebrating 38 Years of Ministry Excellence
Honoring Bishop Marion E. Wright, Sr. (Senior Pastor)
Theme: A Man After God’s Heart, Jeremiah 3:15
Guest Speaker: Bishop Aaron B. McNair, Executive Pastor, Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church, Raleigh, NC (Pastor Shirley Caesar, Senior Pastor)
|Event Contact:
|Demarcus Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 818-6799
|Event Contact Email:
|adwilli3@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Http://getgraceonline.org
|Everybody’s Birthday Celebration
|Event Date:
|03/30/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|360 Burgess Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|Holland Chapel annual ” Everybody’s Birthday Celebration” will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the church. The public is welcome to join us for this gathering. Feel free to sit with your birthday month participants. Please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy, Senior Pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Myrtie Powell
|Event Contact Number:
|919-362-7831
|Event Contact Email:
|holland.chapelamez@att.net
|:
|Cornerstone of Happiness:Marriage & Family Seminar
|Event Date:
|03/30/2019
|Event Time:
|1:00-3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Triangle Family Church
|Address Line 1:
|1414 Watts Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|What would it look like if we were to invest in our marriages as part of our daily spiritual practice? From this seminar you will learn: Practical strategies that can be applied immediately in our lives and more…
|Event Contact:
|Carolyn Sampson
|Event Contact Number:
|919 307-4377
|Event Contact Email:
|pdefy1995@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org
|Progressice Outreach Womens Conference
|Event Date:
|3/29/19 -3/31/19
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Progressive Outreach Ministry Park Church
|Address Line 1:
|600 N. Long Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Salisbury, NC. 28147
|Event Description:
|Womens Conference, Hosted by Co Pastor/ 1st Lady Sheila Mills. Friday March 29th @ 7pm, Saturday March 30th @4pm, Sunday March 31st @10 am. Dynamic preachers and teachers, from Delaware and Georgia. Theme for the conference ” Women of Prayer Battling the Frontline in Faith Globally. ”
You don’t want to miss this conference.
|Event Contact:
|Faith Lamb
|Event Contact Number:
|(203) 887-7113
|Event Contact Email:
|cbefall@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.progressiveoutreachministry.com
|Ignite Your Hope
|Event Date:
|03/31/2019
|Event Time:
|6:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Bethel Church
|Address Line 1:
|1110 Buck Jones Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27606
|Event Description:
|Join us for a night of inspiration as we welcome Steve Backlund of Igniting Hope Minitries. The event starts at 6:30pm and doors open at 6:00pm.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 355-8179
|Event Contact Email:
|info@newbethelchurch.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.newbethelnc.org
Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend was originally published on thelightnc.com