CLOSE
W.E. Content
HomeW.E. Content

[Video] Kirk Franklin Gives Inspiration On The Steve Harvey Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-GRAMMY-SHOW

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

 

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin will join us for Women’s Empowerment but this week he stopped in to the Steve Harvey show.

Gospel musician Kirk Franklin stopped by and spoke with Steve about their perspectives on faith and religion.

While Kirk Franklin was here, Steve shared a story about how Kirk made an impact on him years ago.

[Video] Kirk Franklin Gives Inspiration On The Steve Harvey Show was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera: Hip-Hop’s Most Inseparable…
 19 mins ago
03.29.19
Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events For…
 33 mins ago
03.29.19
Danny DeVito Recalls Being Attacked By Monkey On…
 42 mins ago
03.29.19
NCAA Schedule: UNC And Duke Play Tonight
 44 mins ago
03.29.19
Top 4 Things To Be Grateful For
 45 mins ago
03.29.19
Achoo!! Pollen Count Skyrocket This Weekend
 2 hours ago
03.29.19
[Video] Kirk Franklin Gives Inspiration On The Steve…
 3 hours ago
03.29.19
NAACP To Recognize Jay-Z’s Activism At The 50th…
 18 hours ago
03.28.19
Chicago to Bill Jussie Smollett for Alleged Hate…
 19 hours ago
03.29.19
Chicago Police Raid Wrong House During 4-Year-Old’s Birthday…
 19 hours ago
03.28.19
Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying,…
 20 hours ago
03.28.19
Kobe Bryant Ranks Himself Over Michael Jordan And…
 22 hours ago
03.28.19
Jermaine Dupri: Nobody In Hip-Hop Has Been Doing…
 22 hours ago
03.28.19
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room
Viola Davis Decides To Face Her Fears And…
 22 hours ago
03.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close