Danny DeVito Recalls Being Attacked By Monkey On Set | Extra Butter

Dumbo takes flight this weekend and you’ll get to enter another magical world created by director Tim Burton. This live-action remake of a Disney classic stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Douglas and more. Today on Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we sit down with Danny and Colin to discuss their time on this film. During our conversation, we discussed a wide range of topics from monkeys, Triplets, working with The Rock and Kevin Hart as well as Insecurities and working with Tim Burton.

The film takes place at a struggling circus owned by Max Medici. He is hoping that a former star and his two children can make Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears his new star attraction and get his circus back on track. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction — bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. The elephant’s magical ability also draws the attention of V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who wants to showcase Dumbo in his latest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, but Dumbo just wants to get back to his mother, who was shipped away earlier in the film.

I thought this movie keeps the fun, warm-hearted family tale that we all know and love together and it’s also a great world created by Tim Burton. Danny revealed how Tim Burton was busting his chops by putting a scene in the film where he is being attacked by a monkey, which actually happened to him in real life on the set of Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. “I had a real monkey on Batman Returns,” Danny says. “That monkey took one look at The Penguin and leaped right at my balls man. He was all over me.”

Danny will be in the next installment in the Jumanji franchise with the Rock and Kevin Hart, two people who have thought about remaking Danny’s classic movie Twins. It’s long been rumored that Arnold and Danny would make a sequel to the movie called Triplets with Eddie Murphy but, Danny revealed he has no information about Triplets which is rumored to be in the works as of March of last year.

As for Dumbo, it’s a great movie, that Colin is excited about, “When I heard the words, Dumbo. Tim. Burton. I thought what a tasty project to be a part of. I can just imagine how much heart would be in it.”

It’s actually a magical film that hits theaters tomorrow.

Danny DeVito Recalls Being Attacked By Monkey On Set | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: