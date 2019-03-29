0 reads Leave a comment
The sweet 16 are about to be the Elite 8 after tonight’s games. Both UNC & Duke play tonight as our hopes that both local teams will make it through.
After Thursday night we have Gonzaga, Texas Tech., Virginia, and Purdue.
Here’s the schedule for tonight’s games.
Friday, March 29
7:09 p.m. (CBS): #3 LSU vs. #2 Michigan State
7:29 p.m. (TBS): #4 Auburn vs. #1 North Carolina 7:29pm
9:39 p.m. (CBS): #5 Virginia Tech vs. #1 Duke 9:39pm
9:57 p.m. (TBS): #3 Houston vs. #2 Kentucky
NCAA Schedule: UNC And Duke Play Tonight was originally published on thelightnc.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours