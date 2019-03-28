Trump Calls Jussie Smollett ‘An Embarrassment To Our Nation’ When He’s A Global Disgrace

The powers that be are truly upset that Jussie Smollett is not behind bars. It’s not like he was accused of concluding with Russia or allegedly broke campaign finance rules. It’s not like he had a private meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. He has never put the safety of the U.S. at risk. However, the one person who has done all of the above had the racist audacity to call the “Empire” actor “an embarrassment to our Nation.”

See Also: Complete Timeline Of Jussie Smollett Investigation

Trump tweeted at 5:34 a.m. ET, “FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

No word on when the public will see the Mueller report. No word on when it will be explained why his sons had a meeting with the Russians at Trump Tower. Trump is the last person who should complain about an “embarrassment to our nation.”

However, some powerful Democrats were to blame for the Jussie fiasco, like the notoriously corrupt Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. When all 16 felony counts were dropped against Smollett, Emanuel babbled at a press conference, “This is a whitewash of justice. A grand jury could not have been clearer.” He also accused Smollett of doing this “all in the name of self-promotion.” In addition, he asked, “Where is the accountability in the system?”

See below:

“This is a whitewash of justice,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said after prosecutors dropped all charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. “Where is the accountability in the system?” pic.twitter.com/tjUwNttoXz — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 26, 2019

Emanuel has also appeared on “Good Morning America,” CNN and any other channel that will take him. He is clearly loving the press and wants people to forget his vile history like how he didn’t release the footage of Laquan McDonald being shot by a corrupt city cop 16 times in 14 seconds until after he was reelected.

The Chicago Police Department is also having a temper tantrum by attacking Kim Foxx, simply because the State’s Attorney for Cook County and first Black woman to serve in that role allegedly called for an FBI investigation due to their constant leaks.

Questions about how Chicago police were handling of the case have lingered since Smollett’s first report. Originally, a police spokesperson said there was no footage of the assailants. Then, hours later, there were two “persons of interest” on video. They also claimed the “Empire” actor “refused” to give the cops his phone, but he did give his phone records. Then the FBI reportedly said the Chicago police “overstated” their Smollett case.

Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and was never found guilty of a crime.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police

Trump Calls Jussie Smollett ‘An Embarrassment To Our Nation’ When He’s A Global Disgrace was originally published on newsone.com