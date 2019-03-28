CLOSE
Jermaine Dupri: Nobody In Hip-Hop Has Been Doing This Longer Than Me [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jermaine Dupri has a story to tell. He’s already one of the most celebrated music icons to ever come out of Atlanta but JD wants you to know just how far back his pedigree goes. The So So Def founder sat down with Reec in Studio One to talk about his recent Uncensored episode on TV One and the real story about his legendary career that opened the door to the new Atlanta music scene.

