CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Behaviorial Therapist Accused of Rape And Impregnating Victims

5 reads
Leave a comment
24822288

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

A Fairfax behavioral therapist is accused of raping multiple patients. The Washington Post reports that in February, 60 year-old Bernard Betts-King was charged with raping two women with intellectual disabilities. He was arrested after they gave birth. Now, Fairfax police are looking into older sexual assault cases they think may have ties to Betts-King. Police say investigations are ongoing so they can’t provide details right now.

2018 Amfar Gala

7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

Continue reading 7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

[caption id="attachment_2974016" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN[/caption]   Musician. Producer. Actor. Activist. These are all words to describe the powerhouse persona that is Queen Latifah. One could also throw in adjectives like inspirational, confident, gentle and powerful. There is a certain reverence that fills the atmosphere when it's associated with the name, "Queen Latifah." Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] It’s not just title of Queen or the crowns that she proudly wore while one of the most formidable MCs in 80's and 90's hip hop. Queen Latifah’s distinctive royalty comes from within. An organic fruitage of Black Girl Magic that makes her presence and her impact on the entertainment industry undeniable. Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=KissRichmond] [twitter-follow screen_name=‘kissrichmond’] Being a Queen isn’t always easy, but Latifah makes it look effortless. Here are 7 lessons we’ve learned:

Behaviorial Therapist Accused of Rape And Impregnating Victims was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Police Raid Wrong House During 4-Year-Old’s Birthday…
 1 hour ago
03.28.19
Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying,…
 2 hours ago
03.28.19
Kobe Bryant Ranks Himself Over Michael Jordan And…
 4 hours ago
03.28.19
Jermaine Dupri: Nobody In Hip-Hop Has Been Doing…
 4 hours ago
03.28.19
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room
Viola Davis Decides To Face Her Fears And…
 4 hours ago
03.28.19
Doreen Gentzler and Jim Vance have been at NBC4.They've been continuously anchoring the 6 pm and 11 pm broadcasts since 1989.
News Anchors Try To Use Current Slang To…
 5 hours ago
03.28.19
radio one
Women’s Empowerment 2019 Fashion Suite Special Guest Cynthia…
 6 hours ago
03.28.19
Behaviorial Therapist Accused of Rape And Impregnating Victims
 7 hours ago
03.28.19
Ari Lennox Announces ‘Shea Butter Baby’ Tour
 24 hours ago
03.27.19
WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life…
 24 hours ago
03.27.19
Khloé Breaks Down in ‘Kardashian’ Season 16 Trailer:…
 24 hours ago
03.27.19
Yass MiMi: 8 Times Mariah Carey’s Hood Side…
 24 hours ago
03.27.19
Diana Ross
Check Out Beyonce Serenading Diana Ross On Her…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ ; Shows…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close