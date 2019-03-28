5 reads Leave a comment
A Fairfax behavioral therapist is accused of raping multiple patients. The Washington Post reports that in February, 60 year-old Bernard Betts-King was charged with raping two women with intellectual disabilities. He was arrested after they gave birth. Now, Fairfax police are looking into older sexual assault cases they think may have ties to Betts-King. Police say investigations are ongoing so they can’t provide details right now.
7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom
7 photos Launch gallery
7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom
1. Laugh! Don’t take yourself too seriously.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. “True queens support one another”Source:Instagram 2 of 7
3. There are no limits. Operate in various arenas.Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Work hard. Period.Source:Instagram 4 of 7
5. “Fear is not the problem…”Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Nurture the next generation.Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. Be a part of the solution.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
Behaviorial Therapist Accused of Rape And Impregnating Victims was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours