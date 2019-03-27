Ari Lennox Announces ‘Shea Butter Baby’ Tour

Dreamville’s Ari Lennox is hitting the road! The “Shea Butter Baby” and “Backseat” singer is set to have her first headlining tour beginning in May!

The 21-date show kicks off on May 12 in Phoenix, Arizona before wrapping on June 14th in Washington D.C. Along the way, Ari will be making stops in Los Angeles, Orlando, Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and of course — Houston.

You can purchase tickets HERE on Friday for all of her shows.

