Woman Captures Video Of Mouse Party In Mall Food Court

These are the moments that make you wonder if it’s a good thing or a bad thing that everyone can video anything, anytime, anywhere these days. After seeing the video that Shaniqua Canty captured of mice scurrying all over a food court recently, we don’t know if we’re better or worse off for seeing it.

Canty was in the food court at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, when she saw the family of mice enjoying the food court just as the mall was closing.

“It was kind of unreal a bit because they were moving tables; they were hopping and I was like, ‘OK, this is different,'” Canty said.

A statement from the mall read: “At King of Prussia Mall, we remain committed to providing a healthy and clean environment for our customers and mall employees. All restaurants and eateries are required to maintain pest control contracts, as does the mall. This covers inspection of all interior and exterior spaces of the mall, including corridors and common areas, such as the food court. Additionally, all food service businesses are inspected regularly and must meet county health code regulations to operate.”

