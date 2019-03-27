CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Woman Captures Video Of Mouse Party In Mall Food Court

10 reads
Leave a comment
People at a food court inside a mall, with some people...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

These are the moments that make you wonder if it’s a good thing or a bad thing that everyone can video anything, anytime, anywhere these days. After seeing the video that Shaniqua Canty captured of mice scurrying all over a food court recently, we don’t know if we’re better or worse off for seeing it.

Canty was in the food court at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, when she saw the family of mice enjoying the food court just as the mall was closing.

“It was kind of unreal a bit because they were moving tables; they were hopping and I was like, ‘OK, this is different,'” Canty said.

A statement from the mall read: “At King of Prussia Mall, we remain committed to providing a healthy and clean environment for our customers and mall employees. All restaurants and eateries are required to maintain pest control contracts, as does the mall. This covers inspection of all interior and exterior spaces of the mall, including corridors and common areas, such as the food court. Additionally, all food service businesses are inspected regularly and must meet county health code regulations to operate.”

 

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

Old Video Resurfaces Of Cardi B Talking About Drugging And Robbing Men

12 photos Launch gallery

Old Video Resurfaces Of Cardi B Talking About Drugging And Robbing Men

Continue reading Old Video Resurfaces Of Cardi B Talking About Drugging And Robbing Men

Old Video Resurfaces Of Cardi B Talking About Drugging And Robbing Men

[caption id="attachment_3022826" align="alignleft" width="937"] Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty[/caption] Cardi B is explaining herself after an old video of her talking about drugging and robbing men resurfaced earlier this week. See, in the video that was reposted on Instagram on Monday, the 26-year-old Grammy winner said, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f—-k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’” “I drugged n***ers and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.” Take a look: https://twitter.com/HipHopRatchet/status/1109894804790366208 After feeling the heat from the backlash, on Tuesday Cardi took to social media to defend herself, saying that back then, she had to do what she had to do in order to survive. “So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt like I needed to do to make a living,” Cardi began. “I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (SIC) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s-—t.” While Cardi pointed out that other rappers “glorify murder, violence, drugs and robbing,” she's never promoted her past bad deeds in any of her music. “I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it,” she added. “I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not.” She concluded: “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive. The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated, that I was involved with. Men that were conscious, willing, and aware. I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Bve_d3sFet7/?utm_source=ig_embed   The video has definitely polarized her fans, with some defending her and others borrowing from the Lifetime doc about R. Kelly to create the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB. Here's how the conversation is unfolding on the Internet.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Diana Ross
Check Out Beyonce Serenading Diana Ross On Her…
 2 hours ago
03.27.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ ; Shows…
 2 hours ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 3 hours ago
03.27.19
Jennifer Lopez Says All Men Are ‘Useless’ Before…
 3 hours ago
03.27.19
White Bartender Arrested For Pulling Out A Gun…
 3 hours ago
03.27.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 3 hours ago
03.27.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 3 hours ago
03.27.19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
#SurvivingCardiB is Trending After She Claims She Drugged…
 3 hours ago
03.27.19
{WATCH} Trail Blazers Jusuf Nurkic’ Suffers Gruesome Leg…
 3 hours ago
03.27.19
George Wallace Doesn’t Turn Down A Gig
 4 hours ago
03.27.19
Self-Care Season: A List Of Artists Who Took…
 19 hours ago
03.27.19
Conor McGregor Being Investigated On Sexual Assault
 21 hours ago
03.26.19
Blac Chyna Let Rob Kardashian Off Of The…
 24 hours ago
03.27.19
Jussie Smollett
All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped?!?!?!
 1 day ago
03.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close