CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blac Chyna Let Rob Kardashian Off Of The Hook! No More Child Support!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Sources say that #RobKardashian will no longer have to cough up $20,000.00 in child support for model #BlacChyna and his daughter #DreamKardashian. The two simply agreed to a mutual custody agreement for their daughter. They will split the responsibilities in half and it’s predicted that #RobertKardashian will have #Dreamy a lot more than mama!

#BlacChyna showed up late to the hearing and wanted to chat with #Rob after the meeting was over. #RobKardashian respectfully declined her request. Looks like Rob was only there for business purposes and may not want to revisit that toxic relationship they once carried in the past.

Weeks ago, #Rob tweeted “Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases”. Looks like it all can to fruition. We are wishing #RobKardashian, #Dream and #BlacChyna the best on this new journey.

Blac Chyna Let Rob Kardashian Off Of The Hook! No More Child Support! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ ; Shows…
 22 mins ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 36 mins ago
03.27.19
Jennifer Lopez Says All Men Are ‘Useless’ Before…
 37 mins ago
03.27.19
White Bartender Arrested For Pulling Out A Gun…
 47 mins ago
03.27.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 49 mins ago
03.27.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 52 mins ago
03.27.19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
#SurvivingCardiB is Trending After She Claims She Drugged…
 52 mins ago
03.27.19
{WATCH} Trail Blazers Jusuf Nurkic’ Suffers Gruesome Leg…
 1 hour ago
03.27.19
George Wallace Doesn’t Turn Down A Gig
 2 hours ago
03.27.19
Self-Care Season: A List Of Artists Who Took…
 17 hours ago
03.27.19
Conor McGregor Being Investigated On Sexual Assault
 19 hours ago
03.26.19
Blac Chyna Let Rob Kardashian Off Of The…
 22 hours ago
03.27.19
Jussie Smollett
All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped?!?!?!
 23 hours ago
03.26.19
'Think Like a Man' Atlanta Premiere
Comedian Gary Owen Says His Black Wife Was…
 23 hours ago
03.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close