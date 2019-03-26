Sources say that #RobKardashian will no longer have to cough up $20,000.00 in child support for model #BlacChyna and his daughter #DreamKardashian. The two simply agreed to a mutual custody agreement for their daughter. They will split the responsibilities in half and it’s predicted that #RobertKardashian will have #Dreamy a lot more than mama!

#BlacChyna showed up late to the hearing and wanted to chat with #Rob after the meeting was over. #RobKardashian respectfully declined her request. Looks like Rob was only there for business purposes and may not want to revisit that toxic relationship they once carried in the past.

Weeks ago, #Rob tweeted “Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases”. Looks like it all can to fruition. We are wishing #RobKardashian, #Dream and #BlacChyna the best on this new journey.

Blac Chyna Let Rob Kardashian Off Of The Hook! No More Child Support! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

