Tiffany Haddish is booked and busy! According to Variety the comedian has partnered with Netflix to create a new stand up comedy series.

The series is titled “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.” Haddish reportedly picked six diverse up-and-coming stand-up comedians to be featured doing half-hour specials.

Comedians include Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams. Haddish is reportedly listed as executive producer for She Ready Productions alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz and Sykes’ and Hurwitz’s Push It Productions.

“I am introducing six of my favorite comedians – in my eyes, they are super stars,” Haddish said. “The epitome of They Ready.”

Tiffany Haddish To Produce Stand Up Comedy Series For Netflix was originally published on blackamericaweb.com