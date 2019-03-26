CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S. Mail

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison for smuggling cocaine in children’s toys through the United States Postal Service. According to Patch.com, Marlon Matthew Pittman was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

According to reports Pittman, 45, will also have to serve eight years on probation and give up the home he purchased using drug money.

Pittman, who pleaded guilty in August on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit money laundering, was reportedly the last of three men convicted of operating a money- and drug-smuggling ring through the mail.

Pittman along with Vladimir Collazo-Florido, 44, and Carlos Gonzalez-Catala, 42, of Puerto Rico hid cocaine inside children’s toys and powdered milk cans and shipped those items from the U.S. territory to Atlanta. All three men were previously convicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

“These drug smugglers endangered countless people from Puerto Rico to Atlanta and beyond,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Ironically, it was the money laundering scheme they created to hide their criminal enterprise that first caught the attention of investigators and led to their downfall.”

According to prosecutors, investigators noticed “suspicious financial activity” at an Atlanta car rental business and an unusual pattern of money order purchases in 2012.

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S. Mail was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Conor McGregor Being Investigated On Sexual Assault
 4 hours ago
03.26.19
Jussie Smollett
All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped?!?!?!
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
'Think Like a Man' Atlanta Premiere
Comedian Gary Owen Says His Black Wife Was…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Christian Combs On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘My Whole…
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
Vitamin Of The Day: “Don’t Be Afraid To…
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From MMA
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
Garner Shooting Leaves 19-Year-Old Man Dead And Woman…
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
Is Issa Rae Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Louis…
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman On Train Arrested,…
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
Prison Time For Ex NC Softball Coach After…
 11 hours ago
03.26.19
Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby…
 11 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 11 hours ago
03.26.19
1 Escaped Inmate Still At Large
 12 hours ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close